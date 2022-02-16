Protracted Conflict in Sahel Causes Stress Among Children, Impairs Learning Ability - NRC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Persistent attacks and intimidation against schools in Africa's Central Sahel region provoke severe stress among children in conflict-affected areas, with 53% saying they feel unsafe at schools, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said on Wednesday.

The Sahel, a region adjacent to the North Africa, covering the territories of Senegal, Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Sudan, South Sudan, and Eritrea, has been plunged into violent turmoil for years, with several extremist groups clashing and thereby disrupting stability and security in the region.

The NRC study focused on the central Sahel, including Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, with 641 children in 19 schools interviewed.

"The report finds that conflict is having a heavy psychological impact on children, affecting their behavior and learning ability. 53% of the children don't feel safe inside the school," the NRC said in a statement.

Moreover, nearly 62% of children indicated they were unable to concentrate, while 9 out of 10 reported struggling to cope with their emotions.

To deal with stress, some children isolate themselves, have stopped communicating with peers and participating in class. Nearly 64% of children reported having little or no hope in the future.

"These children have witnessed or endured multiple kinds of violence leading to chronic stress and trauma. It is our duty to help them rediscover the language of innocence, joy and curiosity," NRC Regional education Specialist Marta Schena said.

According to the NRC, recurrent skirmishes, sparking widespread insecurity, have driven more than 5,500 schools to shut down in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, depriving children of educational opportunities and community support. In 2021, Burkina Faso covered only 6.5% of educational needs, while Niger met only 7.9%, making this sector the least supported by humanitarian aid in both countries.

"We call on the governments, school administrations and the humanitarian community to urgently increase resources and appropriate training for teachers. We must ensure they are fully equipped to support children who have experienced trauma," Schena added.