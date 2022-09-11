Protracting Negotiations Between Russia, Ukraine Spells Harder Talks in Future - Lavrov

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2022) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, September 11 (Sputnik) - Russia has not abandoned negotiations with Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday, warning that the more they are delayed, the more difficult it will be to come to an agreement.

"We do not refuse to negotiate, but those who do must understand that the longer they drag out the process, the harder it will be to reach an agreement," Lavrov told the Rossiya 24 channel.

The minister noted that Russia knows how to attain its goals.