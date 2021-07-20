UrduPoint.com
Proud Boys Leader Pleads Guilty To Burning Black Lives Matter Flag - Justice Dept.

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 04:40 AM

Proud Boys Leader Pleads Guilty to Burning Black Lives Matter Flag - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The leader of the far-right Proud Boys group pleaded guilty to burning a Black Lives Matter flag stolen from a church in the US capital and for being in possession of a large-capacity ammunition magazine, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"Henry 'Enrique' Tarrio, 37, of Miami, Fla., pleaded guilty today to charges in two cases, including one involving the burning of a Black Lives Matter banner stolen from a downtown Washington church," the release said on Monday.

Tarrio pleaded guilty to one count of destruction of property and one count of attempted possession of a large-capacity ammunition magazine, the release said.

Tarrio's sentencing date is scheduled for August 23 and he faces up to 360 days in prison and a $2,000 fine, the release said.

Tarrio burned the flag on December 12, 2020 and was arrested when he returned to Washington on January 4, days before a Trump rally and the riot at the US Capitol building.

More Stories From World

