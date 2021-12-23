Proud Boys Member Pleads Guilty to January 6 Capitol-Related Charges - US Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) A New York man who was a member of the Proud Boys movement pleaded guilty to charges related to the breach of the US Capitol on January 6, the US Justice Department said.

"A New York man pleaded guilty today to crimes related to the breach of the US Capitol on January 6, which disrupted a joint session of the US Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election," the Justice Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

According to court documents, Matthew Greene, 34, of Syracuse conspired with fellow members of the Proud Boys, a self-described pro-Western fraternal organization for men.

He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of obstruction, the release said.

According to court documents, on January 6, Greene and other Proud Boys members marched to the Capitol and he was among those who crossed a downed police line. He later advanced to a set of stairs that ran from the West Plaza to the Upper West Terrace, the release added.

In the 11 months since those events, more than 700 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the US Capitol, according to the Justice Department.