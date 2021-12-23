UrduPoint.com

Proud Boys Member Pleads Guilty To January 6 Capitol-Related Charges - US Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 03:30 AM

Proud Boys Member Pleads Guilty to January 6 Capitol-Related Charges - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) A New York man who was a member of the Proud Boys movement pleaded guilty to charges related to the breach of the US Capitol on January 6, the US Justice Department said.

"A New York man pleaded guilty today to crimes related to the breach of the US Capitol on January 6, which disrupted a joint session of the US Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election," the Justice Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

According to court documents, Matthew Greene, 34, of Syracuse conspired with fellow members of the Proud Boys, a self-described pro-Western fraternal organization for men.

He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of obstruction, the release said.

According to court documents, on January 6, Greene and other Proud Boys members marched to the Capitol and he was among those who crossed a downed police line. He later advanced to a set of stairs that ran from the West Plaza to the Upper West Terrace, the release added.

In the 11 months since those events, more than 700 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the US Capitol, according to the Justice Department.

Related Topics

Election Police Terrace Man Syracuse New York January Congress All From Court

Recent Stories

Response on Security Guarantees Needed Before New ..

Response on Security Guarantees Needed Before New Russia-US Summit - Peskov

3 hours ago
 Belgium closes entertainment venues as Omicron spr ..

Belgium closes entertainment venues as Omicron spreads

3 hours ago
 Belarus Arrests Russian Citizen Over Terrorist Act ..

Belarus Arrests Russian Citizen Over Terrorist Activities

3 hours ago
 Sultan Al Jaber meets with Greek Prime Minister, M ..

Sultan Al Jaber meets with Greek Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs

4 hours ago
 SCC Committee visits more Social Services departme ..

SCC Committee visits more Social Services departments

4 hours ago
 Spain to require face masks outdoors again: govt

Spain to require face masks outdoors again: govt

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.