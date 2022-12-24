UrduPoint.com

Providing Moldova With NATO Arms Would Bring 'Disaster,' Russia's Galuzin Warns

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) Intensified cooperation with NATO undermines Moldova's security and the supply of western arms would only bring negative consequences, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told Sputnik.

"A boost in cooperation between Chisinau and NATO countries in the military and military-technical spheres is a factor that undermines the security of Moldova itself to a greater extent. As experience shows, the reckless pumping of Western weapons to a given country or the deployment of NATO contingents on its territory does not at all add to its security or sovereignty, but, on the contrary, brings it closer to disaster. The sad experience of Ukraine can be seen very clearly from the Moldovan land, I believe," Galuzin said.

