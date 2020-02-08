Provincial Military Commander Killed in Friendly Fire in Western Afghanistan - Police

A provincial military commander has been killed in friendly fire from national troops, while riding in a private car in western Afghanistan, the Herat police chief told Sputnik on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) A provincial military commander has been killed in friendly fire from national troops, while riding in a private car in western Afghanistan, the Herat police chief told Sputnik on Saturday.

The late commander of the Herat operations unit, Ahmad Shah Jalali, was on his way to Herat city when he came under fire at an Afghan National Army checkpoint in the Nawabad area.

For years, the Afghan government has been fighting the Taliban movement and various militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist groups (both banned in Russia).

The security situation in Herat remains unstable as Taliban militants are still active in certain parts of the province.