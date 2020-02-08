UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provincial Military Commander Killed In Friendly Fire In Western Afghanistan - Police

Faizan Hashmi 22 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 12:10 PM

Provincial Military Commander Killed in Friendly Fire in Western Afghanistan - Police

A provincial military commander has been killed in friendly fire from national troops, while riding in a private car in western Afghanistan, the Herat police chief told Sputnik on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) A provincial military commander has been killed in friendly fire from national troops, while riding in a private car in western Afghanistan, the Herat police chief told Sputnik on Saturday.

The late commander of the Herat operations unit, Ahmad Shah Jalali, was on his way to Herat city when he came under fire at an Afghan National Army checkpoint in the Nawabad area.

For years, the Afghan government has been fighting the Taliban movement and various militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist groups (both banned in Russia).

The security situation in Herat remains unstable as Taliban militants are still active in certain parts of the province.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Fire Militants Army Police Russia Car Herat From Government

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 9, 2020 in Pakistan

15 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

11 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

11 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.