Provision Of Cluster Munitions To Kiev Will Force Russia To Take Countermeasures - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2023 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The provision of cluster munitions to Ukraine changes the situation and forces Russia to take countermeasures, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Last week, the US unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine that includes cluster munitions.

"Of course, the possible use of this type of ammunition changes the situation and, of course, forces Russia to take certain countermeasures," Peskov told a briefing.

