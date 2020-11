Provisions of Karabakh Statement Being Implemented - Aliyev

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said Saturday that provisions of the trilateral statement on Nagorno-Karabakh he co-signed with Russian and Armenian leaders were being implemented.

"The result of hostilities is known to everyone.

The Azerbaijani Army has achieved a brilliant military victory, and we moved on to the plane of political settlement. Yesterday the Azerbaijani Army entered the city of Aghdam, the rest of the occupied Aghdam district. So provisions of the statement are being fulfilled," he said at a meeting in Baku with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.