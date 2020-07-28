UrduPoint.com
Provocateurs From Across Russia Flock To Rallies In Khabarovsk - Acting Governor

"Professional provocateurs" from across Russia are flocking to the protest-hit city of Khabarovsk, and law enforcement agencies take note of this, Mikhail Degtyarev, the recently appointed acting governor of the Khabarovsk Territory, said on Tuesday

Addressing the regional legislature, the 39-year-old acting governor noted that the unauthorized rallies gripping the Russian Far Eastern city since the arrest of his predecessor, Sergey Furgal, have turned into a public security threat.

"I react normally to the righteous anger of Khabarovsk residents that arose after Furgal's detention, because I was shocked by this too. I am sure that all the protests in the region were initially spontaneous, and everything came from the heart. But professional provocateurs from all over the country have flocked to join these events ... We take note of them together with security agencies," Degtyarev said.

According to the official, the facial recognition system is helping with this.

"We are aware of all these people, and the work is underway. This has nothing to do with righteous anger, the desire to protect Furgal anymore. We need to gradually finish with unauthorized rallies.

I urge all citizens to take care of themselves and not join unauthorized events," he stated.

The acting governor went on to note that serious provocations have been so far averted thanks to law enforcement and Khabarovsk residents, but warned that "it will not last forever."

"Some hothead would fly to us from another region, and problems might emerge," he said.

Furgal, a 50-year-old businessman-turned-politician from the Liberal-Democratic Party and the then-sitting governor, was detained on July 9 for an alleged role in a string of killings in the 2000s. He is in pre-trial detention in Moscow and denies the charges. Rallies in support of Furgal have been held in the Khabarovsk Territory since July 11, drawing thousands of people, despite the coronavirus-linked ban on mass gatherings.

Khabarovsk is currently witnessing a spike in cases, and a group of doctors have arrived from Moscow to help fight the infection.

Last week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that various "quasi-opposition figures" have flocked to the city to capitalize on the protests. He pledged that no external meddling in Khabarovsk will be allowed.

