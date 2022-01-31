UrduPoint.com

Provocation In Donbas By Kiev To Not Be Easy Way To Raise Leadership's Rating - LPR Head

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Provocation in Donbas by Kiev to Not Be Easy Way to Raise Leadership's Rating - LPR Head

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Any provocation or attempt at the military escalation in Donbas by Kiev will not be an easy way for raising the Ukrainian leadership's rating, the leader of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), Leonid Pasechnik, told Sputnik.

"Any provocation or attempt at a military escalation of the conflict by Kiev is the blood, coffins and tears of mothers on both sides of the conflict. There will be no 'easy military walk' to raise the rating of the next ruler, only death and destruction. This should be firmly embedded into the thinking of each of them (the Ukrainian authorities)," Pasechnik said.

Related Topics

Luhansk Kiev Blood

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 31st January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 31st January 2022

1 hour ago
 PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalanda ..

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

16 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>