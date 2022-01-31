(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Any provocation or attempt at the military escalation in Donbas by Kiev will not be an easy way for raising the Ukrainian leadership's rating, the leader of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), Leonid Pasechnik, told Sputnik.

"Any provocation or attempt at a military escalation of the conflict by Kiev is the blood, coffins and tears of mothers on both sides of the conflict. There will be no 'easy military walk' to raise the rating of the next ruler, only death and destruction. This should be firmly embedded into the thinking of each of them (the Ukrainian authorities)," Pasechnik said.