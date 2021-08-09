UrduPoint.com

Provocations Against Belarus On Border With EU Countries Take Place - Lukashenko

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that provocations against the country are taking place on its border with EU member states, adding that Minsk is not responding yet.

"They are carrying out these actions at the borders on purpose, they are testing my patience and pushing me to retaliate. We are not responding for now," Lukashenko said at the Big Conversation press conference.

