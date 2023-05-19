Provocations Organized Within National Communities in Russia - Putin

PYATIDORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Provocations are organized within the national communities in Russia, the idea of decolonizing the country is being declared, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"These opponents ... arrange provocations within national communities. Allegedly, on behalf of the Russian peoples, various social and political associations are being created, which represent only themselves and provocateurs like themselves. They brazenly declare the need for the so-called decolonization of Russia," Putin said at a meeting of the the Council for Interethnic Relations via video link.

Calls to divide Russia into dozens of small state formations are connected with selfish interests, the president added, noting that these opponents do not understand that in the conditions of external aggression and external pressure, Russia's multinational people is only strengthening.

"We see what aggressive external pressure is now being exerted on Russia ... Almost the entire arsenal is directed against us ” economic, military, political, informational. Powerful anti-Russian propaganda has been launched," Putin said.

Additionally, the leader said that it is necessary to make adjustments to Russia's National Security Strategy, taking into account the joining of the new regions.