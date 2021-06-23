UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provocations Will Not Stop Syria From Fighting Terrorists - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 12:38 AM

Provocations Will Not Stop Syria From Fighting Terrorists - Foreign Ministry

Attempts to carry out provocations using chemical weapons will not affect Damascus' commitment to fighting terrorists, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Attempts to carry out provocations using chemical weapons will not affect Damascus' commitment to fighting terrorists, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Attempts by terrorists to fabricate the use of chemical weapons in Idlib will not force Syria to stop fighting terrorism," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, militants of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization (banned in Russia) recently transported several containers of chlorine from Turkey to Syria through the border crossing in the vicinity of the city of al-Bab in northern Aleppo. The statement stressed that all terror groups act on the instructions of the United States.

Damascus further urged the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons not to ignore the information about the use of chemical weapons by terrorists.

Russia has repeatedly warned of instances when terrorists were preparing provocations with chemical weapons in the deescalation zone in Idlib in order to discredit the Syrian army.

Most recently, on June 15, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, stated that militants were planning to stage another chemical attack in the Idlib province to accuse Damascus of using toxic substances against civilians.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Militants Army Syria Russia Turkey Damascus Idlib Aleppo United States June Border All From

Recent Stories

Iran's Press TV Website Page Says Site Seized by U ..

2 minutes ago

India's Health Ministry Alerts Maharashtra, 2 Othe ..

2 minutes ago

Biden Administration to Miss 70% Vaccination Goal, ..

2 minutes ago

US seizes Iranian state news websites

2 minutes ago

Italy G20 delegate from Indonesia tests positive f ..

7 minutes ago

Voting rights measure likely doomed in US Senate

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.