Provocations Will Not Stop Syria From Fighting Terrorists - Foreign Ministry

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Attempts to carry out provocations using chemical weapons will not affect Damascus' commitment to fighting terrorists, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Attempts by terrorists to fabricate the use of chemical weapons in Idlib will not force Syria to stop fighting terrorism," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, militants of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization (banned in Russia) recently transported several containers of chlorine from Turkey to Syria through the border crossing in the vicinity of the city of al-Bab in northern Aleppo. The statement stressed that all terror groups act on the instructions of the United States.

Damascus further urged the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons not to ignore the information about the use of chemical weapons by terrorists.

Russia has repeatedly warned of instances when terrorists were preparing provocations with chemical weapons in the deescalation zone in Idlib in order to discredit the Syrian army.

Most recently, on June 15, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, stated that militants were planning to stage another chemical attack in the Idlib province to accuse Damascus of using toxic substances against civilians.