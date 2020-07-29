UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PRT: Israel To Welcome Russian Tourists Once Borders Open - Israeli Diplomat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:10 AM

PRT: Israel to Welcome Russian Tourists Once Borders Open - Israeli Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Israel will welcome Russian tourists once it reopens its borders, which are currently sealed due to the remaining risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Charge d'Affaires ad interim of Israel to Russia Yacov Livne told Sputnik.

Last week, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced that Russia will resume international air services with the United Kingdom, Turkey and Tanzania starting August 1. Negotiations are underway with about 30 other countries.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, Israel has not yet opened the borders to incoming tourism. We sincerely hope that this will be done in the nearest future. Russian tourists love Israel and they will always be very welcome in our country," Livne said.

According to the diplomat, the 2009 Israel-Russia agreement on visa-free travel has significantly increased the number of tourists from Russia visiting Israel and vice-versa.

He noted that over 300,000 Russian tourists traveled to Israel and some 250,000 Israelis visited Russia in 2019.

"This positive trend should continue. We are happy to see Russian tourists among many others who choose to visit our beautiful country," Livne said.

In mid-May, Israel appeared to have successfully contained the spread of coronavirus in the country. Since June, however, the numbers began to climb steeply and have now exceeded any metrics from the first wave. The country has so far registered nearly 64,000 infections, a vast majority of whom have caught the virus since June. A total of 474 people in Israel have died from the disease.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Russia Turkey Visit Died United Kingdom Tanzania June August 2019 From Agreement Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 29 July 2020

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

GCC chemical producers slash emissions and waste b ..

9 hours ago

UAE-UK Business Council holds relaunch meeting

11 hours ago

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Al Dhafra Shooting C ..

13 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out Bin Wraiqa Emergency Serv ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.