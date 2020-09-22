UrduPoint.com
'Prudent Planning' Underway For Full US Withdrawal From Afghanistan By May 2021 - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 10:26 PM

'Prudent Planning' Underway for Full US Withdrawal From Afghanistan by May 2021 - Pentagon

The United States is conducting "prudent planning" to withdraw all its military forces from Afghanistan by May 2021, though no specific orders have been issued so far, David Helvey, who performs the duties of Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) The United States is conducting "prudent planning" to withdraw all its military forces from Afghanistan by May 2021, though no specific orders have been issued so far, David Helvey, who performs the duties of Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, said on Tuesday.

"I would like to make clear that the Secretary [of Defense Mark Esper] has not issued orders to reduce military personnel below these 4,000 to 5,000 level in Afghanistan, although we are conducting prudent planning to withdraw to zero service members by May 2021 if conditions warrant," Helvey told the US House Subcommittee on National Security.

Helvey noted that the current orders are to draw down US troops to 4,000-5,000 from 8,600 by the end of November.

The United States began reducing troops after signing a peace deal with the Taliban opposition movement in Doha, Qatar, on February 29. Intra-Afghan peace negotiations were then launched in Doha earlier this month. The peace negotiations have no predetermined timeframe.

