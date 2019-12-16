Prystaiko Says Minsk Agreements Need Minor Revisions, But No One Wants to Fully Scrap Them

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said in an interview with the UNIAN news agency that the Minsk agreements on the settlement of the armed conflict in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas needed some minor adjustment but that no one was interested in fully changing them.

On December 9, the leaders of Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine met in Paris in the Normandy Four format and reaffirmed their commitment to Minsk agreements. Russian President Vladimir Putin also said that rewriting the agreements was not desirable as it could undermine all of the progress the countries had made working under them.

"[The Minsk agreements] are truly unrealistic, simply because they contain flaws in terms of terminology and chronology, for example the set dates have long passed. We could consider making an adaptation [of the document] to take into account, for example dates... but currently neither Ukraine, Russia, nor the world community are prepared to fully revise the Minsk agreements," Prystaiko said