PSA Shareholders Approve Merger With Fiat Chrysler

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 04:48 PM

PSA shareholders approve merger with Fiat Chrysler

Shareholders in French automaker PSA approved Monday a merger with US-Italian group Fiat Chrysler, a move that will create the world's fourth-largest carmaker by volume

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Shareholders in French automaker PSA approved Monday a merger with US-Italian group Fiat Chrysler, a move that will create the world's fourth-largest carmaker by volume.

Approval for the three merger resolutions tabled at PSA's annual shareholder meeting -- held online -- was nearly unanimous to form the new company, baptised "Stellantis," PSA chief Carlos Tavares said.

More Stories From World

