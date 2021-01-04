PSA Shareholders Approve Merger With Fiat Chrysler
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 04:48 PM
Shareholders in French automaker PSA approved Monday a merger with US-Italian group Fiat Chrysler, a move that will create the world's fourth-largest carmaker by volume
Approval for the three merger resolutions tabled at PSA's annual shareholder meeting -- held online -- was nearly unanimous to form the new company, baptised "Stellantis," PSA chief Carlos Tavares said.