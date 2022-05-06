Psaki Addresses Upcoming Replacement as White House Press Secretary by Karine Jean-Pierre

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Outgoing White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki addressed the announcement of her upcoming replacement by Deputy Principal Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who will take over the position on May 13.

"I am just so grateful to have had Karine by my side for this over the last 15 months, and I just can't wait to see her shine at the podium" Psaki said during a White House press briefing on Thursday.

Psaki was joined by Jean-Pierre at the podium while she addressed the transition, with the two holding hands and embracing during the remarks.

Jean-Pierre later took to the podium for herself to address her selection as Press Secretary, during which she thanked Psaki, calling her a friend and mentor.

Jean-Pierre will be the first black woman and open member of the lesbian-gay-bisexual-transgender (LGBT) community to serve in the position.

US media reports have speculated that Psaki plans on switching sides from government spokesperson to a member of the corporate-owned media, with the MSNBC network thought to be a potential new home for her.