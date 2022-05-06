UrduPoint.com

Psaki Addresses Upcoming Replacement As White House Press Secretary By Karine Jean-Pierre

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2022 | 04:00 AM

Psaki Addresses Upcoming Replacement as White House Press Secretary by Karine Jean-Pierre

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Outgoing White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki addressed the announcement of her upcoming replacement by Deputy Principal Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who will take over the position on May 13.

"I am just so grateful to have had Karine by my side for this over the last 15 months, and I just can't wait to see her shine at the podium" Psaki said during a White House press briefing on Thursday.

Psaki was joined by Jean-Pierre at the podium while she addressed the transition, with the two holding hands and embracing during the remarks.

Jean-Pierre later took to the podium for herself to address her selection as Press Secretary, during which she thanked Psaki, calling her a friend and mentor.

Jean-Pierre will be the first black woman and open member of the lesbian-gay-bisexual-transgender (LGBT) community to serve in the position.

US media reports have speculated that Psaki plans on switching sides from government spokesperson to a member of the corporate-owned media, with the MSNBC network thought to be a potential new home for her.

Related Topics

White House May Women Media From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2022

19 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

3 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

3 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.