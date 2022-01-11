Psaki Often Undermines US Leadership By Making Incompetent Statements - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki often undermines the US leadership by making incompetent statements, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Tuesday.

Psaki told journalists on Monday that the US was getting ready for the possibility of Russia spreading disinformation about commitments made following strategic stability talks in Geneva.

"This is a person who represents the American leadership and has repeatedly undermined this American leadership with her statements, as she has demonstrated incompetence, unprofessionalism," Zakharova told the Russia-1 channel.