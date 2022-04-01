UrduPoint.com

Psaki Planning To Leave White House For MSNBC - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2022 | 08:39 PM

Psaki Planning to Leave White House for MSNBC - Reports

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is in talks with MSNBC on joining the network after leaving her current position around May, Axios reported on Friday, citing a source in the know

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is in talks with MSNBC on joining the network after leaving her current position around May, Axios reported on Friday, citing a source in the know.

Psaki has been in close consultation with the White House counsel's office about her departure, and told some senior officials at the White House about her plans, the news outlet said, citing two sources familiar with the plans.

She, however, has not yet formally told the White House press team about her departure, according to the report.

Psaki could reportedly replace host Rachel Maddow on MSNBC.

