Psaki Says Can Not Confirm Reports Of Leaving White House For Position At MSNBC

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Psaki Says Can Not Confirm Reports of Leaving White House for Position at MSNBC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday that she cannot confirm reports that she is in talks to leave her current position for a role at the  MSNBC news outlet later this spring.

"I have nothing to confirm about my length of public service, or planned service, or anything about consideration about next plans," Psaki said during a White House press briefing.

Earlier on Friday, US media reported that Psaki is in talks with the White House counsel and with MSNBC about leaving public service to host a show on the corporate outlet's cable news network sometime in May.

When asked whether it is appropriate to continue working as press secretary while reportedly negotiating a job with a corporate news network, Psaki said she holds herself to all necessary legal and ethical standards for potentially leaving her current position or a position in the private sector.

