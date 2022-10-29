UrduPoint.com

Psaki Says Democrats Concerned About Possible Outcome Of Midterms

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Psaki Says Democrats Concerned About Possible Outcome of Midterms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday that Democrats are concerned about the possible outcome of midterm elections in the United States in November.

"Democrats are kinda worried about where this is going right now, and it's felt worse in the last week or so," Psaki told the MSNBC broadcaster, adding that "people are fearful of where the momentum is going in some of these races.

"

She added that "numbers in some of the House races are not where they should be."

Psaki said that there would be "investigations" and "multiple impeachments" if Republicans are in control of the House.

US voters go to the polls on November 8 to cast their ballots in the midterm elections, as the Democratic Party's narrow control of Congress hangs in the balance. All 435 House seats and 34 of the 100 seats in the Senate are up for election this year, in addition to statewide and local positions.

