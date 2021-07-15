Psaki Says She Believes US, Russian Experts Met Yesterday on Cybersecurity

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday that she believes US and Russian experts held a meeting "yesterday" to discuss cybersecurity threats but offered to check her claim to ensure it is correct.

"I would say that the meeting, which I believe was yesterday - I will double confirm for you...

as part of ongoing engagement, that has been occurring at the expert level since the President [Joe Biden] met with President [Vladimir] Putin," Psaki said during a press briefing.

Psaki said the meeting had been ongoing and no one meeting is necessarily decisive.

"It is about having a continued discussion about our expectations and steps that need to be taken to address ransomware attacks, cyber attacks," she said.

US officials earlier mentioned July 16 as a possible date for consultations that were expected to focus on ransomware attacks.