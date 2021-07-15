UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Psaki Says She Believes US, Russian Experts Met Yesterday On Cybersecurity

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 11:00 PM

Psaki Says She Believes US, Russian Experts Met Yesterday on Cybersecurity

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday that she believes US and Russian experts held a meeting "yesterday" to discuss cybersecurity threats but offered to check her claim to ensure it is correct.

"I would say that the meeting, which I believe was yesterday - I will double confirm for you...

as part of ongoing engagement, that has been occurring at the expert level since the President [Joe Biden] met with President [Vladimir] Putin," Psaki said during a press briefing.

Psaki said the meeting had been ongoing and no one meeting is necessarily decisive.

"It is about having a continued discussion about our expectations and steps that need to be taken to address ransomware attacks, cyber attacks," she said.

US officials earlier mentioned July 16 as a possible date for consultations that were expected to focus on ransomware attacks.

Related Topics

Russia White House Vladimir Putin July

Recent Stories

UAE promotes cultural, economic cooperation with C ..

18 minutes ago

DC reviews anti-dengue arrangements

6 minutes ago

Street criminals nabbed within 24 hours of injurin ..

6 minutes ago

Finland's COVID-19 Epidemic Hits Young People - Mi ..

6 minutes ago

Senate body seeks PIA pilots' details, gets briefi ..

10 minutes ago

President for accelerated efforts to check populat ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.