Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 01:10 AM

Psaki Says Sullivan Discussed Navalny With Russian Security Advisor Patrushev

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was expected to raise the issue of Alexey Navalny during a phone call earlier in the day with the Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev, the White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a briefing on Monday.

"I expect today, if not now, our national security adviser is going to have a conversation with his counterpart and we'll have a readout of that once that's concluded. That of course will cover a range of topics but certainly the detention and treatment of Navalny will be a part of that," Psaki said.

Psaki also reiterated that Russia will be held accountable by the international community in case Navalny dies.

The readout of the phone call indicated that the two security chiefs discussed the prospects of a US-Russian presidential summit, and a number of issues in the bilateral relationship, as well as regional and global matters of concern, making no mention of Navalny.

In January, Navalny returned to Moscow from Berlin after receiving medical treatment for his alleged poisoning. The opposition activist was arrested on arrival and referred to a court, which in early February rescinded his suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and replaced it with a 3.5-year term behind bars. A Moscow city court reinstated the ruling but reduced the sentence to 2.5 years.

Navalny, who has been complaining about severe back and leg pain, went on a hunger strike at the end of March, after being denied a visit by a doctor of his own choice. He was transferred from the prison in the Vladimir region, to a local hospital for convicts earlier in the day.

