Psaki Says Tested Positive for COVID-19, Will Not Accompany Biden to Europe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement on Tuesday that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and will not accompany US President Joe Biden on his upcoming trip to Europe.

"Today, in preparation for travel to Europe, I took a PCR test this morning.

That test came back positive, which means I will be adhering to CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance and no longer be traveling on the President's trip to Europe," the statement said.

Psaki said she has so far experienced only mild symptoms and will work from home until the conclusion of a five-day isolation period, the statement said.

Biden also was subjected to a PCR test on Tuesday and the result was negative, the statement added.