UrduPoint.com

Psaki Says Tested Positive For COVID-19, Will Not Accompany Biden To Europe

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2022 | 11:29 PM

Psaki Says Tested Positive for COVID-19, Will Not Accompany Biden to Europe

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement on Tuesday that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and will not accompany US President Joe Biden on his upcoming trip to Europe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement on Tuesday that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and will not accompany US President Joe Biden on his upcoming trip to Europe.

"Today, in preparation for travel to Europe, I took a PCR test this morning.

That test came back positive, which means I will be adhering to CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance and no longer be traveling on the President's trip to Europe," the statement said.

Psaki said she has so far experienced only mild symptoms and will work from home until the conclusion of a five-day isolation period, the statement said.

Biden also was subjected to a PCR test on Tuesday and the result was negative, the statement added.

Related Topics

Europe White House From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Biden During Europe Trip to Coordinate on Next Pha ..

Biden During Europe Trip to Coordinate on Next Phase of Military Aid to Kiev - S ..

2 minutes ago
 DHA opens spring flower show

DHA opens spring flower show

2 minutes ago
 FBR Chief invites sector specific budget proposals ..

FBR Chief invites sector specific budget proposals from FPCCI

2 minutes ago
 Arts Council honors noted poet Iftikhar Arif

Arts Council honors noted poet Iftikhar Arif

2 minutes ago
 Chief Election Commissioner reviews preparations o ..

Chief Election Commissioner reviews preparations of LB elections in Sindh

5 minutes ago
 Indian missile incident can escalate nuclear tensi ..

Indian missile incident can escalate nuclear tensions: Speakers

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>