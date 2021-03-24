UrduPoint.com


Psaki Says Unfamiliar With Claims Of Payouts From Moscow Ex-Mayor Wife To Hunter Biden

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 11:20 PM

Psaki Says Unfamiliar With Claims of Payouts From Moscow Ex-Mayor Wife to Hunter Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that she is unfamiliar with a report alleging that President Joe Biden's son Hunter received millions of Dollars from the wife of former Moscow Mayor Yurii Luzhkov and questioned the evidence behind the report.

"Not familiar with that claim. Doesn't sound like it's backed up by a lot of evidence. If you have evidence or specifics, happy to discuss it further," Psaki replied to a reporter's question during a daily briefing.

Last September, two Senate committees announced that a Republican-led probe uncovered evidence Hunter Biden conducted "millions of dollars" worth of questionable transactions with foreign individuals, including Elena Baturina, the wife of the former Mayor Luzhkov.

"I am not familiar with the report at all," Psaki said.

According to the allegations, in February 2014 Baturina transferred $3.5 million for a "Consultancy Agreement" to Rosemont Seneca Thornton, an investment firm co-founded by Hunter Biden.

Then US President Donald Trump used the report to accuse his Democratic challenger Joe Biden of being sponsored by Russia. Biden then brushed off the allegations as false and having all the signs of a Russian disinformation campaign.

Russian President Vladimir Putin at the time refused to comment and denied any knowledge of ties between Baturina and the Biden's.

"It is known that Elena Baturina was doing business or maybe - I do not even know about that - is still doing business. Probably, she had numerous business contacts, business ties with her foreign partners. Are there Americans on this list? I just don't know anything about that," Putin said at the time.

In a recently unclassified report US intelligence agencies accused Russia of attempting to interfere in the 2020 presidential election through efforts to "denigrate" Biden. Russia denies allegations.

