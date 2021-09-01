Psaki Thanks Afghan Who Saved Biden, Says US Commitment to Those Who Helped 'Enduring'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki thanked the Afghan man who helped save then US Senator Joe Biden when was stranded in Afghanistan 13 years ago, adding that the United States remains committed to getting individuals like him out of Afghanistan.

"I would say first our message to him is thank you for fighting by our side for the last 20 years, thank you for the role you played in helping a number of my favorite people out of a snow storm, and for all the work you did," Psaki said on Tueesday.

"And our commitment is enduring not just to American citizens but to our Afghan partners who have fought by our side... we will get you out, we will honor your service."

The Afghan man told US media that he is currently in hiding and asked the Biden administration to help save him and his family.

The Biden administration has said that they are coordinating with the Taliban to help ensure safe passage for evacuation of US citizens and Afghans allies alike.