UrduPoint.com

Psaki Thanks Afghan Who Saved Biden, Says US Commitment To Those Who Helped 'Enduring'

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 03:00 AM

Psaki Thanks Afghan Who Saved Biden, Says US Commitment to Those Who Helped 'Enduring'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki thanked the Afghan man who helped save then US Senator Joe Biden when was stranded in Afghanistan 13 years ago, adding that the United States remains committed to getting individuals like him out of Afghanistan.

"I would say first our message to him is thank you for fighting by our side for the last 20 years, thank you for the role you played in helping a number of my favorite people out of a snow storm, and for all the work you did," Psaki said on Tueesday.

"And our commitment is enduring not just to American citizens but to our Afghan partners who have fought by our side... we will get you out, we will honor your service."

The Afghan man told US media that he is currently in hiding and asked the Biden administration to help save him and his family.

The Biden administration has said that they are coordinating with the Taliban to help ensure safe passage for evacuation of US citizens and Afghans allies alike.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Storm Snow White House Man United States Family Media All

Recent Stories

Federal decree on accountability of ministers, sen ..

Federal decree on accountability of ministers, senior officials underlines UAE&# ..

3 hours ago
 Modi Discusses Situation in Afghanistan With EU's ..

Modi Discusses Situation in Afghanistan With EU's Michel - New Delhi

2 hours ago
 Minister praises artwork highlighting Pakistan's b ..

Minister praises artwork highlighting Pakistan's beauty

2 hours ago
 Taliban Escorted Americans to Kabul Airport as Par ..

Taliban Escorted Americans to Kabul Airport as Part of Secret Plan With US - Rep ..

2 hours ago
 UN Chief Expects Taliban to Form Inclusive Governm ..

UN Chief Expects Taliban to Form Inclusive Government - Spokesman

2 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi A ..

Pakistan condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia's airport: FO

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.