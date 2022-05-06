UrduPoint.com

Psaki's Time As White House Press Secretary Comes To Close As Biden Announces Replacement

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Psaki's Time as White House Press Secretary Comes to Close as Biden Announces Replacement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, whose presence at the head of US President Biden's press team has made her into one of the faces of the administration, will be departing the position on May 13 to pursue other opportunities.

Biden announced on Thursday that Psaki will leave the position on May 13 and be replaced by current Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

US media reports have speculated that Psaki plans on switching sides from government spokesperson to media member herself, with network MSNBC thought to be a potential new home for her.

Psaki, who got her start in presidential politics during the Obama administration as a White House communications official and State Department spokeswoman, left work as a political commentator at CNN to resume work under the Biden administration in November 2020.

Psaki gained fame in her role at the State Department, where her frequent confusion and sharp attacks on Moscow turned into a common object of criticism and parody.

Jean-Pierre, Psaki's replacement, will serve as the first black woman and open member of the LGBT community to serve in the position.

