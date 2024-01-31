PSG, Ajax And Hacken Squeeze Into Women's Champions League Last Eight
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2024 | 11:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) A pair of late own goals on Tuesday helped Paris Saint-Germain and Ajax lock up the last two places in the women's Champions League quarter-finals.
Earlier Hacken had won 1-0 at Real Madrid to join Barcelona, Benfica, Brann, Chelsea and Lyon who had ensured last eight-places before the final round of group games.
PSG needed to avoid defeat at Bayern Munich to advance and came from behind twice to secure a 2-2 draw helped when Georgia Stanway deflected a shot into her own net in the 88th minute.
At almost exactly the same time in Amsterdam, Roma's Zara Kramzar headed into her own goal to give Ajax a 2-1 victory and first place in Group C.
Bayern's English defender Stanway deflected in a shot by Sandy Baltimore
Giulia Gwinn had headed Bayern into a first half lead.
Tabitha Chawinga levelled in the 73rd minute but Sydney Lohmann put Bayern ahead again two minutes later.
With two minutes left, England midfielder Stanway deflected Sandy Baltimore's shot into her own net.
In four minutes Bayern had gone from group winners to elimination. For the first time in the history of the Women's Champions League, there will be no German club in the last eight.
In Madrid, forward Rosa Kafaji, 20, headed into the top of the net after an hour to give Hacken victory.
The Swedish club finished second behind Group D winners Chelsea who ended Paris FC's hopes with a 4-0 rout in the French capital on Tuesday.
Hacken would only have failed to take second place if they had lost and Paris had won.
"We were smart today; we played pretty smart," Mak Lind, the Hacken coach, told UEFA.com.
"We did it by ourselves; we didn't need help to qualify and I'm so proud of that.
"Not many believed that we could qualify before this group stage and we are showing people that we can play really good football."
The group stage ends Wednesday with four matches but the two qualifiers from both groups are decided.
Recent Stories
Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024
Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh
Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children
Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor
Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts
Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup
Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.
DC Kohat chairs meeting on general elections
More Stories From World
-
Biden says he's decided response to Jordan attack19 minutes ago
-
Microsoft revenue surges as AI bet delivers19 minutes ago
-
How El Salvador's Bukele became Latin America's most popular leader19 minutes ago
-
Farm uproar spreads in EU as France seeks to quell protests20 minutes ago
-
Italy returns Ethiopia's 'first plane' after nine decades29 minutes ago
-
AU expresses 'regret' as Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger resign from ECOWAS29 minutes ago
-
Jailed Zimbabwe opposition figure Sikhala set free30 minutes ago
-
Rome protests over Italian chained in Hungary court30 minutes ago
-
Germany's mine-to-motor lithium supply chain takes shape1 hour ago
-
Taiwan's first openly gay lawmaker hopes to inspire1 hour ago
-
19 dead, 22 injured in fiery Mexico bus crash1 hour ago
-
Hakimi misses penalty as South Africa knock Morocco out of Cup of Nations1 hour ago