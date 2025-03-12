Open Menu

PSG Beat Liverpool On Penalties To Reach Champions League Quarter-finals

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2025 | 11:40 AM

PSG beat Liverpool on penalties to reach Champions League quarter-finals

Liverpool, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Paris Saint-Germain progressed to the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday after beating Liverpool 4-1 in a penalty shoot-out to win an epic last-16 tie between the clubs.

Trailing 1-0 from last week's first leg in Paris, PSG levelled the tie on aggregate thanks to Ousmane Dembele's early strike at Anfield.

There were plenty of chances but no further goals at the end of 90 minutes or extra time, taking the tie to a shoot-out.

PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma then performed heroics by saving penalties from Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones, while all four of the away side's kicks were converted by Vitinha, Goncalo Ramos, Dembele and Desire Doue.

The French champions, who have never won the competition, now advance to a quarter-final tie next month against either Aston Villa or Club Brugge.

Villa host the Belgian side on Wednesday and lead 3-1 from the first leg

.

