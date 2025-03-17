PSG beat Marseille as Montpellier game abandoned due to crowd trouble

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Paris Saint-Germain completed a fine week by beating bitter rivals Marseille 3-1 on Sunday to take a big step towards another Ligue 1 title, while the clash between relegation battlers Montpellier and Saint-Etienne was abandoned due to crowd trouble.

PSG followed their Champions League victory over Liverpool on Tuesday by getting the better of Marseille at the Parc des Princes in a meeting of the top two sides in Ligue 1.

Ousmane Dembele continued his prolific recent form by scoring the opener and Nuno Mendes made it 2-0 for PSG before half-time, with Pol Lirola's own goal securing victory in the second half after Amine Gouiri had pulled one back.

Luis Enrique's side are still unbeaten after 26 games in Ligue 1 this season and now lead Marseille by a mammoth 19 points at the top with just eight matches to play.

It means PSG could be crowned champions for the 11th time in 13 seasons during the next round of games on the last weekend in March.

If Marseille lose at Reims and Monaco draw with Nice on Saturday, March 29, Paris would be able to wrap up the title with a win at Saint-Etienne the same day.

Luis Enrique made just three changes to his starting line-up following the Liverpool game, which his side won on penalties to advance to the Champions League quarter-finals.

There was no question of dropping Dembele, though, and he opened the scoring on 17 minutes, latching onto a Fabian Ruiz pass and going round Marseille goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli before changing direction and finishing emphatically into an exposed net.

It was a 21st Ligue 1 goal this season for the division's leading marksman, and a 30th in all competitions. Dembele has scored 25 goals in 20 appearances since mid-December.

Ruiz also set up PSG's second just before the interval as the Marseille defence switched off, allowing the Spaniard to make a run in behind before teeing up Mendes to score via a touch off Rulli.

Marseille were staring at a third defeat in their last four games as well as a seventh successive league loss to PSG.

Gouiri reduced the deficit soon after the restart as Adrien Rabiot latched onto a poor backpass by Mendes and went around home goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma before setting up the striker.

However, Dembele struck the post for PSG and the third goal arrived when substitute Lirola turned Achraf Hakimi's low cross into his own net.

Marseille are just two points ahead of both third-placed Monaco and Nice in fourth, while Lyon are a further two points back in fifth after beating Le Havre 4-2.