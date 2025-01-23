PSG Comeback Floors Man City As Arsenal Near Champions League Last 16
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2025 | 12:50 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Paris Saint-Germain pushed Manchester City to the brink of Champions League elimination after coming from two goals down to win 4-2 on Wednesday, while Arsenal all but secured their place in the last 16.
Holders Real Madrid remain in contention for a top-eight spot after sweeping aside Red Bull Salzburg 5-1, but Bayern Munich's hopes of automatic qualification took a hit with a 3-0 defeat by Feyenoord.
Pep Guardiola's City were left stunned as they blew a two-goal lead after Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland struck early in the second half in pouring rain at the Parc des Princes.
Substitute Ousmane Dembele soon halved the deficit for PSG and Bradley Barcola equalised on the hour after Desire Doue's effort came back off the crossbar.
Joao Neves' diving header put PSG on top before Goncalo Ramos added a late fourth as the French champions climbed from 26th in the table to 22nd and bumped City out of the qualifying spots for the knockout phase.
"I don't know how we did it, to be honest," PSG coach Luis Enrique told Canal Plus.
"We started the second half in the worst way possible by conceding two goals. It was tricky at that point, but at the same time this team believes in itself."
