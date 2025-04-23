Open Menu

PSG Draw With Nantes To Stay Unbeaten In Ligue 1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Nantes, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Paris Saint-Germain were held to a 1-1 draw at Nantes in a rearranged Ligue 1 game on Tuesday, a result which maintains their unbeaten domestic record this season with the Champions League semi-final against Arsenal on the horizon.

It looked like Vitinha's first-half strike might be enough for PSG, who have already secured a fourth consecutive Ligue 1 title, to leave the Stade de la Beaujoire with the victory.

However, Nantes hit back to equalise with six minutes remaining through their Brazilian midfielder Douglas Augusto, earning the hosts a precious point in their battle for survival.

PSG might still have won the game at the death, but a header by substitute Goncalo Ramos from a Desire Doue cross came back off the crossbar.

Nevertheless, the draw means they have still not lost a game against domestic opposition since May last year, and leaves them just four Ligue 1 matches away from becoming the first team ever to complete a French top-flight campaign without losing.

The closest a team has ever come to doing that remains Nantes, who went undefeated through their first 32 matches before suffering their only loss on the way to becoming champions in 1994/95.

