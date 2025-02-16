PSG edge out Toulouse as Marseille, Monaco win big in Ligue 1

(@FahadShabbir)

Toulouse, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Fabian Ruiz scored the only goal of the game as Paris Saint-Germain edged out Toulouse 1-0 in Ligue 1 on Saturday to stay 10 points clear at the top of the table from Marseille, who thrashed Saint-Etienne 5-1 earlier.

Spain midfielder Ruiz was on hand to net the rebound after a Willian Pacho header struck the bar seven minutes into the second half in the south-west of France.

That gave PSG the victory on an awkward evening as coach Luis Enrique made six changes to his side with the game coming in between the two legs of their Champions League knockout phase play-off tie against Brest.

Top scorer Ousmane Dembele, who had netted 18 times in his last 11 appearances, was left on the bench at kick-off along with the likes of Vitinha and captain Marquinhos. First-choice goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was rested altogether.

Lucas Beraldo had a shot turned onto the post in the first half for PSG, but Toulouse had opportunities too, not least from an early Charlie Cresswell header from which the young Englishman should have done better.

PSG remain unbeaten domestically since losing at home to Toulouse last May and now go into Wednesday's return match against Brest leading 3-0 from the first leg, the last 16 of the Champions League in clear sight.

"I am very satisfied. This is a round of league games in between two Champions League matches in which you can easily slip up," said Luis Enrique.

"We always play with the same intentions. We always go out to compete and to win. You can't put a price on that."

New signing Amine Gouiri scored twice for Marseille as Roberto De Zerbi's side cruised to victory against a struggling Saint-Etienne side who occupy the relegation play-off position.

Algerian international Gouiri had impressed in his first two games since joining Marseille from Rennes late in the January transfer window, but he had not scored for his new club until Saturday's match at the Velodrome.

He opened his account to give OM a single-goal lead at the interval, before Mason Greenwood made it 2-0 from a penalty five minutes into the second half.

It was Greenwood's 14th Ligue 1 goal this season, a tally bettered only by PSG's Dembele, who has 16.

Amir Murillo made it 3-0 and Gouiri got his second of the afternoon to make it four for the hosts, with Adrien Rabiot adding a fifth as he scored for the third game running.

Lucas Stassin pulled one back for Saint-Etienne, who remain in real danger of an immediate return to Ligue 2.

- Biereth hits hat-trick again -

Marseille are 10 points behind PSG and also six points better off than third-placed Monaco, who showed no mercy for struggling Nantes as they claimed a huge 7-1 win at the Stade Louis II.

Danish striker Mika Biereth scored a hat-trick in a second consecutive home Ligue 1 game, the striker leading Monaco to a win which boosts morale following their 1-0 loss to Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League play-off tie in midweek.

Biereth, a January signing from Sturm Graz of Austria, also netted three times in a 4-2 home win over Auxerre two weeks ago and now has seven goals in seven appearances for his new club.

Matthis Abline had given Nantes an early lead in the principality, but former Arsenal youngster Biereth equalised and Japanese international Takumi Minamino put the hosts ahead in first-half stoppage time.

Eliesse Ben Seghir made it 3-1 before Biereth netted twice more, including from a penalty, to complete his hat-trick.

Two late goals from teenage Nigerian substitute George Ilenikhena then finished off the scoring, as Monaco warmed up for the return leg against Benfica coming up in Lisbon on Tuesday.