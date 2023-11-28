(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Newcastle manager Eddie Howe believes Tuesday's pivotal Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain will be a "defining moment" in the English team's season.

Newcastle stunned PSG 4-1 in the first meeting at St James' Park but have slid from top to bottom in the standings after successive defeats to Borussia Dortmund and would be unable to reach the last 16 if they lose to PSG.

"This is the defining moment of our Champions League campaign and we'll give everything," Howe told a pre-match press conference in Paris on Monday.

"It's difficult to talk about Paris' players. They have quality everywhere," he said.

"They've been scoring goals for fun. But our structure and resilience has been good, and we're going to need to be as good as we know we can be."