Open Menu

PSG Optimistic About Champions League Chances Despite Dortmund Defeat

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2024 | 08:30 AM

PSG optimistic about Champions League chances despite Dortmund defeat

Dortmund, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique was hopeful his side would still reach the Champions League final despite a 1-0 defeat away to Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their last-four tie on Wednesday.

"It's football. Very often it is marvellous and other times it is like this. We would have preferred to be in a different situation, but I think when you look at it it was a very even game," the Spaniard told broadcaster Canal Plus after his side were undone by a solitary Niclas Fuellkrug goal in the first half.

The French champions had more possession and more attempts on goal but were hindered by wayward finishing and perhaps a lack of luck -- Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi hit separate posts in the same move at one point in the second half.

"Nobody ever said it was going to be easy in the semi-finals of the Champions League. The boys in the dressing room are a bit down. We had one chance where we hit both posts," Luis Enrique added.

"You have to say this is an exceptional stadium but I am sure we will be very strong in Paris and we have nothing to lose."

It is just the fifth game PSG have lost all season, and the first time they have been beaten under Luis Enrique without scoring.

However, they can take heart from the fact they have already defeated Dortmund at home in the current campaign, winning 2-0 at the Parc des Princes when the teams met there in the group stage in September.

They also overturned a 3-2 first-leg deficit to knock out Barcelona in the quarter-finals by winning 4-1 in the return.

Going further back, PSG knocked the German club out of the Champions League in the last 16 in 2020 with a 2-0 win at home after going down 2-1 away in the first leg.

- Hernandez injury fears -

"We are two teams who like to get forward, who like to have the ball, who press. It was a very physical match," PSG captain Marquinhos -- who produced one crucial lunge to deny Julian Brandt late on -- told Canal Plus.

"In terms of the result it is true we had lots of good chances, especially in the second half, clear chances that we can't afford to miss if we want to get to the final.

"At home we will really need to make sure we convert chances like that."

The Brazilian added: "It is always very difficult to play here. We wanted to come here and win. We didn't manage to do that but it is only 1-0.

"We have managed to do it in the past. We have shown we can do it, especially at home with the energy of our supporters. You can be sure it will be a different scenario there."

Meanwhile, Luis Enrique said he had no news about the injury which forced defender Lucas Hernandez off late in the first half but admitted it "doesn't look at all positive".

Hernandez appeared to hurt his knee while trying to stop Fuellkrug's goal and attempted to carry on before crumbling to the ground and having to be replaced by Lucas Beraldo.

Related Topics

Football German Paris Dortmund Barcelona Same September 2020 All From PSG Coach Borussia Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with ..

Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Chil ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

10 hours ago
 Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to ma ..

Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha

13 hours ago
 PCB decides to set up training camp for national t ..

PCB decides to set up training camp for national team ahead of England, Ireland ..

14 hours ago
 Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Shar ..

Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma

15 hours ago
 Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards

Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards

16 hours ago
Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tou ..

Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour

16 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field h ..

Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals

18 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate ca ..

PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import ..

19 hours ago
 Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth ..

Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth match tomorrow

20 hours ago
 Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference under ..

Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference underway at NDU, Islamabad

20 hours ago
 World Labor Day being observed today

World Labor Day being observed today

21 hours ago

More Stories From World