Open Menu

PSG Pay For Missed Chances Again In PSV Champions League Draw

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2024 | 08:40 AM

PSG pay for missed chances again in PSV Champions League draw

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Paris Saint-Germain's stuttering start in this season's Champions League continued as they were held to a 1-1 draw by PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday, leaving coach Luis Enrique to admit he was "worried" about his team's prospects.

The Dutch champions led through a Noa Lang strike just after the half-hour mark at the Parc des Princes, but Achraf Hakimi equalised early in the second half.

Nevertheless, this was a game PSG should have won given the chances they created, but once again they struggled to put the ball in the net, a recurring problem in Europe.

"It is difficult to accept the result after a game like that but we already knew that football is often unfair," Luis Enrique said. "We played well throughout and were better than PSV."

PSG's frustration was summed up when they were awarded a penalty in injury time after a challenge on Marco Asensio, only for the decision to be overturned on review.

The French giants had 26 attempts on goal to their opponents' eight. They have now scored just twice in their last five matches in the Champions League, with the other an own-goal against Girona last month.

That run goes back to last season's semi-final against Borussia Dortmund which they lost 2-0 on aggregate.

"I think it is obvious that we created a lot more chances than our opponents and we deserved to win the game," Luis Enrique added.

After a narrow 1-0 victory against Girona and a 2-0 defeat away to Arsenal in their first two matches in the new-look format of the competition, PSG have just four points from a possible nine.

There are still five games to play but they have Atletico Madrid at home next followed by Bayern Munich away, suggesting things will not get any easier.

"It is the worst group (fixtures) and we need to be prepared to improve what we can and keep going. But yes, it is difficult and of course I am worried," the coach added.

PSV, meanwhile, are still winless having previously lost away to Juventus before drawing with Sporting.

That shows how big a step up playing in Europe is for the Dutch side, who have a perfect record after nine games in this season's Eredivisie.

Rested in Ligue 1 last weekend and controversially dropped against Arsenal, Ousmane Dembele was back in the starting line-up for PSG.

The France winger has never been a deadly finisher and was guilty of missing a couple of big chances in the first half.

Lee Kang-in, preferred to Randal Kolo Muani in PSG's attack, was first to force a save from visiting goalkeeper Walter Benitez.

Dembele then should have scored in the 19th minute when he arrived unmarked at the back post to meet an inviting cross from the left, but his effort on the half-volley clipped the bar.

That was followed by another miss on the half-hour mark as Dembele was played in by a clever Joao Neves pass off the chest, but he blazed over the bar.

Having offered little going forward, PSV went ahead on 34 minutes.

An Olivier Boscagli interception left the home team exposed, and Ismael Saibari supplied Lang who blasted in a low shot from the edge of the area.

PSG were now in danger of a seventh defeat in 15 games in the Champions League since the start of last season, but they found an equaliser on 55 minutes.

Hakimi tried a speculative shot from 25 metres which was simply too powerful for Benitez as the ball passed through the goalkeeper's legs.

The same player came close to putting PSG ahead before drama ensued in injury time.

Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg pointed to the spot in the 93rd minute when Boscagli lunged into a tackle on Asensio, but the defender played the ball and the penalty was cancelled after a VAR check.

Benitez then saved PSV with a brilliant save from a Marquinhos header, and the final whistle was met with boos by the home fans.

Related Topics

Football Attack Europe France Eindhoven Same Post From PSG Atletico Madrid Arsenal Bayern Coach Juventus Borussia

Recent Stories

Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with cli ..

Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues

9 hours ago
 Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues l ..

Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..

9 hours ago
 Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment c ..

Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge

9 hours ago
 Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with cli ..

Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues

9 hours ago
 LCWU beat PU to win HEC-PCB intervarsity T20 title

LCWU beat PU to win HEC-PCB intervarsity T20 title

9 hours ago
 US plans to contribute $20 bn for Ukraine loan: Ye ..

US plans to contribute $20 bn for Ukraine loan: Yellen

9 hours ago
PTI’s consistent opposition hampers national pro ..

PTI’s consistent opposition hampers national progress: Aqeel Malik

9 hours ago
 NIMA-ISSI hold joint seminar on “Challenges to M ..

NIMA-ISSI hold joint seminar on “Challenges to Maritime Trade”

9 hours ago
 Constitutional benches likely to be formed soon: R ..

Constitutional benches likely to be formed soon: Rana Sana

9 hours ago
 'Dutchman' Hirscher to step out of retirement in S ..

'Dutchman' Hirscher to step out of retirement in Soelden

9 hours ago
 Ukraine prosecutor general resigns amid military d ..

Ukraine prosecutor general resigns amid military draft probe

10 hours ago
 Glasgow confirmed as host city for 2026 Commonweal ..

Glasgow confirmed as host city for 2026 Commonwealth Games

10 hours ago

More Stories From World