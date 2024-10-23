PSG pay for missed chances again in PSV Champions League draw

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Paris Saint-Germain's stuttering start in this season's Champions League continued as they were held to a 1-1 draw by PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday, leaving coach Luis Enrique to admit he was "worried" about his team's prospects.

The Dutch champions led through a Noa Lang strike just after the half-hour mark at the Parc des Princes, but Achraf Hakimi equalised early in the second half.

Nevertheless, this was a game PSG should have won given the chances they created, but once again they struggled to put the ball in the net, a recurring problem in Europe.

"It is difficult to accept the result after a game like that but we already knew that football is often unfair," Luis Enrique said. "We played well throughout and were better than PSV."

PSG's frustration was summed up when they were awarded a penalty in injury time after a challenge on Marco Asensio, only for the decision to be overturned on review.

The French giants had 26 attempts on goal to their opponents' eight. They have now scored just twice in their last five matches in the Champions League, with the other an own-goal against Girona last month.

That run goes back to last season's semi-final against Borussia Dortmund which they lost 2-0 on aggregate.

"I think it is obvious that we created a lot more chances than our opponents and we deserved to win the game," Luis Enrique added.

After a narrow 1-0 victory against Girona and a 2-0 defeat away to Arsenal in their first two matches in the new-look format of the competition, PSG have just four points from a possible nine.

There are still five games to play but they have Atletico Madrid at home next followed by Bayern Munich away, suggesting things will not get any easier.

"It is the worst group (fixtures) and we need to be prepared to improve what we can and keep going. But yes, it is difficult and of course I am worried," the coach added.

PSV, meanwhile, are still winless having previously lost away to Juventus before drawing with Sporting.

That shows how big a step up playing in Europe is for the Dutch side, who have a perfect record after nine games in this season's Eredivisie.

Rested in Ligue 1 last weekend and controversially dropped against Arsenal, Ousmane Dembele was back in the starting line-up for PSG.

The France winger has never been a deadly finisher and was guilty of missing a couple of big chances in the first half.

Lee Kang-in, preferred to Randal Kolo Muani in PSG's attack, was first to force a save from visiting goalkeeper Walter Benitez.

Dembele then should have scored in the 19th minute when he arrived unmarked at the back post to meet an inviting cross from the left, but his effort on the half-volley clipped the bar.

That was followed by another miss on the half-hour mark as Dembele was played in by a clever Joao Neves pass off the chest, but he blazed over the bar.

Having offered little going forward, PSV went ahead on 34 minutes.

An Olivier Boscagli interception left the home team exposed, and Ismael Saibari supplied Lang who blasted in a low shot from the edge of the area.

PSG were now in danger of a seventh defeat in 15 games in the Champions League since the start of last season, but they found an equaliser on 55 minutes.

Hakimi tried a speculative shot from 25 metres which was simply too powerful for Benitez as the ball passed through the goalkeeper's legs.

The same player came close to putting PSG ahead before drama ensued in injury time.

Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg pointed to the spot in the 93rd minute when Boscagli lunged into a tackle on Asensio, but the defender played the ball and the penalty was cancelled after a VAR check.

Benitez then saved PSV with a brilliant save from a Marquinhos header, and the final whistle was met with boos by the home fans.