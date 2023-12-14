PSG through to last 16 despite Dortmund draw

Dortmund, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Paris Saint-Germain scraped into the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday after a 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund as Newcastle lost to AC Milan in the group's other game.

In danger of a first group-stage exit since the Qatari takeover in 2011, PSG came from a goal down to earn the point that sent them through as Group F runners-up.

Dortmund secured top spot with Milan third, behind PSG on head-to-head goal difference, and Newcastle finishing bottom.

Karim Adeyemi gave Dortmund the lead early in the second half, but teenager Warren Zaire-Emery equalised as PSG reached the knockout phase for the 12th season in a row.

Kylian Mbappe had the ball in the net late on, but VAR showed the France striker was narrowly offside.

"We're happy but we know we could have done better," Zaire-Emery told broadcaster Canal Plus.

"First place was the objective, but we're happy to have finished second in the end.

We played well, but football is like that at times, sometimes the ball just doesn't want to go in."

Despite the result, PSG's timid showing against an inconsistent Dortmund means Luis Enrique's side have plenty to do if they wish to go much further on the European stage.

By finishing first Dortmund will avoid several of the competition favourites including holders Manchester City and Real Madrid in the last 16.

The sides miraculously failed to score in a blistering first half, with both missing several massive chances.

Dortmund knew they would top the group by avoiding defeat, but Edin Terzic's men roamed forward, creating several chances but also leaving space for PSG's speedy attackers.

"It was a wild game which could have gone either way," Dortmund's Marco Reus told DAZN.

"Unfortunately we didn't do enough to win, but a draw is OK."