PSG To Curb Political Slogans In Wake Of 'Free Palestine' Banner
Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2024 | 12:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Paris Saint-Germain say they will make sure there is no repeat of a midweek unfurling by fans of a banner proclaiming "Free Palestine".
The huge banner covered an entire section of the stadium at the Parc des Princes Wednesday night ahead of PSG's defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid.
As well as the slogan "Free Palestine", the banner showed a bloodstained Palestinian flag, a gesticulating man with a keffiyeh scarf covering all his face except his eyes, the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and a young boy wrapped in the Lebanese flag.
On Friday, after a meeting with the French football federation and government officials, Qatari-owned PSG promised to "guarantee the absence of political messages" in the stands.
"A frank and constructive dialogue made it possible to identify solutions that PSG is committed to putting in place from the next match at the Parc des Princes," a government spokesperson told AFP.
The banner, which was unfurled by the Paris Ultras Collective (CUP) hard-core fan group, was shown above another slogan which read: "War on the pitch but peace in the world."
"The club was not aware of the plan to display such a message," PSG said in a statement Wednesday evening.
kn-bap-mca/mat/pb
Recent Stories
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog
India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral
Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia
PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..
Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
More Stories From World
-
Germany's embattled Scholz open to talks on early election4 minutes ago
-
Death toll from Mozambique election protests rises to at least 304 minutes ago
-
Sudan foes trade accusations as fighting rages in centre, west34 minutes ago
-
Israeli football supporters back home after Amsterdam violence34 minutes ago
-
UN count of Israeli attacks in Gaza finds 70pc of victims are women, children34 minutes ago
-
Golf: Abu Dhabi Championship scores35 minutes ago
-
Spain's grim search for flood missing moves to coast55 minutes ago
-
Scarlets wing Murray set for Wales debut against Fiji55 minutes ago
-
Jammu & Kashmir not part of India, Pakistan says, rebutting Indian claim2 hours ago
-
Toll from Mozambique election protests up to at least 302 hours ago
-
Buried for 14 hours after Israeli strike, Lebanese toddler makes recovery2 hours ago
-
Sudan army govt accuses paramilitaries of causing 120 civilian deaths in 2 days2 hours ago