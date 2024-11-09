PSG to curb political slogans in wake of 'Free Palestine' banner

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Paris Saint-Germain say they will make sure there is no repeat of a midweek unfurling by fans of a banner proclaiming "Free Palestine".

The huge banner covered an entire section of the stadium at the Parc des Princes Wednesday night ahead of PSG's defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid.

As well as the slogan "Free Palestine", the banner showed a bloodstained Palestinian flag, a gesticulating man with a keffiyeh scarf covering all his face except his eyes, the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and a young boy wrapped in the Lebanese flag.

On Friday, after a meeting with the French football federation and government officials, Qatari-owned PSG promised to "guarantee the absence of political messages" in the stands.

"A frank and constructive dialogue made it possible to identify solutions that PSG is committed to putting in place from the next match at the Parc des Princes," a government spokesperson told AFP.

The banner, which was unfurled by the Paris Ultras Collective (CUP) hard-core fan group, was shown above another slogan which read: "War on the pitch but peace in the world."

"The club was not aware of the plan to display such a message," PSG said in a statement Wednesday evening.

