Open Menu

PSG To Curb Political Slogans In Wake Of 'Free Palestine' Banner

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2024 | 12:10 AM

PSG to curb political slogans in wake of 'Free Palestine' banner

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Paris Saint-Germain say they will make sure there is no repeat of a midweek unfurling by fans of a banner proclaiming "Free Palestine".

The huge banner covered an entire section of the stadium at the Parc des Princes Wednesday night ahead of PSG's defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid.

As well as the slogan "Free Palestine", the banner showed a bloodstained Palestinian flag, a gesticulating man with a keffiyeh scarf covering all his face except his eyes, the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and a young boy wrapped in the Lebanese flag.

On Friday, after a meeting with the French football federation and government officials, Qatari-owned PSG promised to "guarantee the absence of political messages" in the stands.

"A frank and constructive dialogue made it possible to identify solutions that PSG is committed to putting in place from the next match at the Parc des Princes," a government spokesperson told AFP.

The banner, which was unfurled by the Paris Ultras Collective (CUP) hard-core fan group, was shown above another slogan which read: "War on the pitch but peace in the world."

"The club was not aware of the plan to display such a message," PSG said in a statement Wednesday evening.

kn-bap-mca/mat/pb

Related Topics

Football World Palestine Young Paris Jerusalem Man Cuban Peso Mosque All From Government PSG Atletico Madrid

Recent Stories

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

6 hours ago
 UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

7 hours ago
 Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

7 hours ago
 SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

7 hours ago
 Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smo ..

Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog

8 hours ago
 India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trop ..

India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

8 hours ago
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup wit ..

Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral

8 hours ago
 Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-w ..

Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia

9 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve ..

PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..

9 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan

10 hours ago
 LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat s ..

LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab

12 hours ago
 2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

12 hours ago

More Stories From World