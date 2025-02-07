PSG to play French Cup giant-killers in quarter-finals

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Holders Paris Saint-Germain will face Stade Briochin in the French Cup quarter-finals, after the fourth-tier amateur club knocked out Ligue 1 side Nice.

Unbeaten in their last 27 games against domestic opponents, PSG are attempting to lift the trophy for a record-extending 16th time.

Stade Briochin, from Saint-Brieuc in northwestern France, are enjoying their best ever run in the competition, stunning Nice with two late goals in a 2-1 victory on Wednesday.

They had already dumped out top-flight opponents Le Havre in the last 64 before overcoming second-division Annecy on penalties in the following round.

Brest, who play PSG in the Champions League knockout phase play-offs this month, avoided another meeting with Luis Enrique's team after being paired with Ligue 2 outfit Dunkerque in Thursday's draw.

Fourth-tier Cannes host second-tier Guingamp in the final week of February, while Angers are at home to Reims, who scraped past fifth-division Bourgoin-Jallieu on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

Quarter-final ties:

Brest v Dunkerque, Cannes v Guingamp, Stade Briochin v Paris Saint-Germain, Angers v Reims