PSG To Rest Mbappe Before Champions League Showdown
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2024 | 12:50 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Kylian Mbappe is expected to sit out Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 meeting with Lille on Saturday as the club does not want to risk his injured ankle with a Champions League last 16 tie looming.
The PSG star suffered the injury in his side's French Cup last 16 win over Brest on Thursday in which Mbappe scored the opening goal.
Initial medical tests were reportedly "reassuring" but PSG coach Luis Enrique will not want to risk his prize asset ahead of the Champions League visit of Real Sociedad five days later.
Further tests on the player who is being linked to a move to Real Madrid when his contract expires at the end of the season are scheduled for Friday.
While Mbappe's future is uncertain, so too is PSG's continued presence at their Parc des Princes home.
The club's bid to buy the stadium from owners the Paris City Council appear to have been quashed after a meeting on Thursday.
"It's finished now, we want to leave the Parc des Princes," said the club's Qatari president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.
Lille, sitting fourth, will give Enrique's men a decent test ahead of next Thursday's important European date.
The culprit for Mbappe's injury was Brest defender Lilian Brassier, who was sent off after a second yellow card and was then subjected to racist attacks on social media.
Brest, who are flying high in third and host Clermont on Sunday, issued a statement roundly condemning the online abuse received by their player.
PSG, vying for their third straight domestic league title and 12th in all, are coasting at the top, eight points clear of Nice, who host south coast rivals Monaco.
Nice, owned by Manchester United's new stakeholder Jim Ratcliffe of Ineos, thrashed Montpellier 4-1 in the French Cup in midweek.
Friday's sole fixture gives Marseille the perfect opportunity to secure their first win of 2024 when relegation-threatened Metz turn up at their Velodrome headquarters.
Marseille are looking to bounce back after last weekend's defeat to fallen giants Lyon who are away to Montpellier.
A win would ease nerves at Marseille where various crisis meetings have been held as they have slipped down to eighth.
Recent Stories
US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot
EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock
Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine
Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh
PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting
Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post
U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on positive earings
Golf: Qatar Masters scores
Commissioner inspects security arrangements at polling stations
Pakistan's envoy condoles Namibian President's death
Aid groups voice concern over alarming situation erupts in DR Congo
Bolsonaro to surrender passport as Brazil probes 'coup'
More Stories From World
-
Unions join Spanish farmer protests on third day32 minutes ago
-
Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post33 minutes ago
-
End of US aid to Ukraine a 'gift to Putin,' warns Clinton, experts42 minutes ago
-
US Senate votes to start work on Ukraine aid in shock turnaround43 minutes ago
-
Ukraine and Russia swap 100 POWs each53 minutes ago
-
US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot1 hour ago
-
Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine1 hour ago
-
Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post2 hours ago
-
Aid groups voice concern over alarming situation erupts in DR Congo2 hours ago
-
Bolsonaro to surrender passport as Brazil probes 'coup'2 hours ago
-
Israel bombs Gaza's crowded Rafah city as battlefront nears2 hours ago
-
Bolsonaro targeted as Brazil police probe 'coup attempt'3 hours ago