Lille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique said he had been lucky to work with Kylian Mbappe after the superstar forward played his last game for the club in Saturday's 2-1 French Cup final win over Lyon.

Mbappe made his farewell appearance for PSG before an expected move to Real Madrid but he was unable to add to his club-record tally of 256 goals with Ousmane Dembele and Fabian Ruiz scoring on the night.

Dembele and Ruiz netted in the first half and PSG then withstood a Lyon comeback attempt after the break following a Jake O'Brien goal which reduced the deficit.

The most successful side in the history of the French Cup, PSG have now won the trophy 15 times, including seven times in the last decade and four since Mbappe signed from Monaco as a teenager in 2017.

The victory allowed PSG to complete a domestic league and cup double in Luis Enrique's first season as coach, although the campaign remains overshadowed by their exit from the Champions League in the semi-finals against Borussia Dortmund.

"We played the final very well. We played with great intensity and were great on the ball," said Luis Enrique.

"I think we have had a very good season. We would have liked to stay around for another week and not go on holiday yet but that is life," he said, referring to next weekend's Champions League final.

"Nobody said football was fair, but it doesn't matter. Next season we will come back stronger and will look to sign even hungrier players, who have even more desire to win."

Of the departing Mbappe he added: "I think I have been lucky to coach Kylian but it has been a difficult season for him because after seven years and all he has achieved it is always hard to say goodbye.

"But he was always prepared to help the team and tonight was the cherry on the cake even if he didn't score."