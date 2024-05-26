PSG Win French Cup Final On Mbappe's Farewell Appearance
Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Lille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique said he had been lucky to work with Kylian Mbappe after the superstar forward played his last game for the club in Saturday's 2-1 French Cup final win over Lyon.
Mbappe made his farewell appearance for PSG before an expected move to Real Madrid but he was unable to add to his club-record tally of 256 goals with Ousmane Dembele and Fabian Ruiz scoring on the night.
Dembele and Ruiz netted in the first half and PSG then withstood a Lyon comeback attempt after the break following a Jake O'Brien goal which reduced the deficit.
The most successful side in the history of the French Cup, PSG have now won the trophy 15 times, including seven times in the last decade and four since Mbappe signed from Monaco as a teenager in 2017.
The victory allowed PSG to complete a domestic league and cup double in Luis Enrique's first season as coach, although the campaign remains overshadowed by their exit from the Champions League in the semi-finals against Borussia Dortmund.
"We played the final very well. We played with great intensity and were great on the ball," said Luis Enrique.
"I think we have had a very good season. We would have liked to stay around for another week and not go on holiday yet but that is life," he said, referring to next weekend's Champions League final.
"Nobody said football was fair, but it doesn't matter. Next season we will come back stronger and will look to sign even hungrier players, who have even more desire to win."
Of the departing Mbappe he added: "I think I have been lucky to coach Kylian but it has been a difficult season for him because after seven years and all he has achieved it is always hard to say goodbye.
"But he was always prepared to help the team and tonight was the cherry on the cake even if he didn't score."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
More Stories From World
-
Football: Recent French Cup winners3 seconds ago
-
First French tourists evacuated from New Caledonia7 seconds ago
-
Golf: US PGA Tour Charles Schawb Challenge scores10 minutes ago
-
Four US Army vessels run aground near Gaza pier: CENTCOM7 hours ago
-
At least 16 dead, mostly children, in India fire: officials8 hours ago
-
PGA Tour golfer Murray dies at 308 hours ago
-
At least 16 dead, mostly children, in India fire: officials8 hours ago
-
Ukraine shelling of Russian border town kills 2: governor8 hours ago
-
Russian strike on Kharkiv DIY store kills 2, hundreds feared inside8 hours ago
-
UNSC adopts 97-nation Swiss resolution, including Pakistan, slams attacks on UN and aid workers, de ..9 hours ago
-
Aleix Espargaro wins Catalunya MotoGP sprint14 hours ago
-
Haiti still waiting for international force to tackle gangs14 hours ago