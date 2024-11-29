Open Menu

PSMMC Achieves New Medical Milestone With Bone Marrow Transplant

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2024 | 12:40 PM

PSMMC achieves new medical milestone with bone marrow transplant

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) A medical team at Prince Sultan Military Medical City (PSMMC) has achieved a pioneering medical milestone by performing a successful bone marrow transplant, involving a donation from the patient's sibling, for a young girl with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, who has since recovered and been discharged in good health.

The medical team at PSMMC treated the patient with total body irradiation by employing the advanced VMAT (Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy) technique, marking the first time this technology has been used in the middle East for such a case.

Supervised by the Radiation Therapy and Medical Physics departments, this innovative method enables full-body radiation therapy for children at an early age while maintaining a single position throughout the treatment, unlike traditional methods that require the child to be repositioned multiple times during therapy.

This case constitutes the starting point for a pediatric bone marrow transplant program, which aims to treat and cure various conditions, including acute leukemia, hereditary blood disorders, autoimmune diseases, and immunodeficiency disorders.

Related Topics

Technology Cure Young Middle East From Blood

Recent Stories

Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challeng ..

Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC

32 minutes ago
 ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Tr ..

ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

4 hours ago
 CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

15 hours ago
 Under training ASPs of specialized training progra ..

Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters

15 hours ago
CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series ..

CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe

15 hours ago
 Lahore Press Club's website launched

Lahore Press Club's website launched

15 hours ago
 Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's ..

Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's cases

15 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi in ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi invites PTIP to join APC

15 hours ago
 President, PM pay tribute to security forces for s ..

President, PM pay tribute to security forces for successful operation against te ..

15 hours ago
 Multi-sectoral coordination committee technical wo ..

Multi-sectoral coordination committee technical working group-IV meeting on OPSC ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World