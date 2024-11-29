PSMMC Achieves New Medical Milestone With Bone Marrow Transplant
Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) A medical team at Prince Sultan Military Medical City (PSMMC) has achieved a pioneering medical milestone by performing a successful bone marrow transplant, involving a donation from the patient's sibling, for a young girl with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, who has since recovered and been discharged in good health.
The medical team at PSMMC treated the patient with total body irradiation by employing the advanced VMAT (Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy) technique, marking the first time this technology has been used in the middle East for such a case.
Supervised by the Radiation Therapy and Medical Physics departments, this innovative method enables full-body radiation therapy for children at an early age while maintaining a single position throughout the treatment, unlike traditional methods that require the child to be repositioned multiple times during therapy.
This case constitutes the starting point for a pediatric bone marrow transplant program, which aims to treat and cure various conditions, including acute leukemia, hereditary blood disorders, autoimmune diseases, and immunodeficiency disorders.
Recent Stories
Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC
ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024
CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE
Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters
CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe
Lahore Press Club's website launched
Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's cases
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi invites PTIP to join APC
President, PM pay tribute to security forces for successful operation against te ..
Multi-sectoral coordination committee technical working group-IV meeting on OPSC ..
More Stories From World
-
Too late for West Australian residents to leave as bushfire threatens towns: fire department10 minutes ago
-
Japan PM says will have 'frank discussions' with Trump30 minutes ago
-
82 killed, 325 injured in Myanmar's Yangon-Mandalay highway accidents in 10 months40 minutes ago
-
Japan PM says will have 'frank discussions' with Trump40 minutes ago
-
China extends tariff exemptions on certain U.S. goods until Feb. 28, 202550 minutes ago
-
New Zealand, Germany enhance partnership50 minutes ago
-
Mongolian president pledges full support for measures for disabled people1 hour ago
-
China, Russia conduct joint strategic air patrol1 hour ago
-
Brilliant Brook's 132 puts England on top against New Zealand1 hour ago
-
Si River nurtures Confucian culture in Chin's Shandong Province1 hour ago
-
Russia's defence minister arrives in North Korea for visit: state media1 hour ago
-
LA Galaxy aim for return to MLS glory days in Conference final2 hours ago