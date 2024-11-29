PSMMC achieves new medical milestone with bone marrow transplant

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) A medical team at Prince Sultan Military Medical City (PSMMC) has achieved a pioneering medical milestone by performing a successful bone marrow transplant, involving a donation from the patient's sibling, for a young girl with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, who has since recovered and been discharged in good health.

The medical team at PSMMC treated the patient with total body irradiation by employing the advanced VMAT (Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy) technique, marking the first time this technology has been used in the middle East for such a case.

Supervised by the Radiation Therapy and Medical Physics departments, this innovative method enables full-body radiation therapy for children at an early age while maintaining a single position throughout the treatment, unlike traditional methods that require the child to be repositioned multiple times during therapy.

This case constitutes the starting point for a pediatric bone marrow transplant program, which aims to treat and cure various conditions, including acute leukemia, hereditary blood disorders, autoimmune diseases, and immunodeficiency disorders.