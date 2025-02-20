PSV Beat Juventus In Extra Time To Reach Champions League Last 16
Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2025 | 08:40 AM
Eindhoven, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven battled into the last 16 of the Champions League Wednesday, after a pulsating 3-1 extra-time win over Juventus gave them a 4-3 aggregate play-off victory.
Centre-back Ryan Flamingo seized on some poor Juventus defending to poke the ball home in the first period of extra time, sending PSV through to face either Arsenal or Inter Milan.
"Everyone gave it their all today," said PSV captain and talismanic striker Luuk de Jong.
"We had our backs up against the wall but we kept pushing and we deserved to make it 3-1. So that was great, just fantastic," added the 34-year-old.
Roared on by a boisterous crowd at the Philips Stadion, the hosts started the brighter, pressing the Juventus defence, dominating possession, and winning 50-50 balls.
But the first half ended goalless, PSV unable to turn possession into opportunity and Juventus happy to sit on their 2-1 lead from the first leg in Turin.
Needing a goal to stay in the tie, the home side attacked the second half with more urgency, and with 53 minutes on the clock, PSV were back in the tie with a magnificent goal.
Winger Noa Lang beat two Juventus defenders and delivered a pinpoint pass to veteran Croatian attacker Ivan Perisic, who controlled the ball brilliantly and drilled an unstoppable shot into the corner.
"That's the type of player I am. I like it when there are a lot of guys in front of me, when I'm double-covered a bit," said man-of-the-match Lang.
"I like that better than one-on-one. That may sound strange, but I like the bigger challenge."
- 'Unforgettable evening' -
PSV were well on top, Lang curling a shot just past the post and De Jong seeing his header cleared off the line.
But against the run of play, the Serie A side took back the aggregate lead via a fantastic strike from Timothy Weah, who blazed a low shot past Walter Benitez from outside the penalty area.
PSV continued to press hard and the pressure eventually told as Moroccan midfielder Ismael Saibari seized on a goalmouth scramble to smash the ball into the top corner.
With the score at 3-3 on aggregate, the Dutch champions had several agonising chances to wrap the match up in the last five minutes, Lang in particular denied by an outstretched foot from goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio.
Saibari fluffed a chance to take the lead in the second minute of extra time, scuffing his shot at Di Gregorio when clean through on goal.
But then the hosts took the lead, as Flamingo pounced on some goalmouth confusion in the Juventus defence to poke the ball home from point-blank range.
"You just have to be there. I used to be a striker, so I have a nose for it," joked Flamingo, who now has three Champions League goals to his name.
The onus was now on Juventus to attack and Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic was unlucky to see his effort rebound off the post.
The PSV faithful endured a nailbiting second period of extra time, but saw their defence hold firm to cap a memorable night in Eindhoven.
The defeat sealed a miserable play-off phase for Italian clubs after AC Milan were sent packing by Feyenoord and Atalanta lost to Club Brugge.
"It was a really great atmosphere today. Every moment was great. It was an unforgettable evening," said match-winner Flamingo.
ric/mw
Recent Stories
Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in 16th International Workshop o ..
Folk crafts tell Egyptian tales at Sharjah Heritage Days
Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at Ministry of Foreign Affairs o ..
Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days
King of Bahrain receives participants of Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference
Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference kicks off in Manama Wednesday
Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Saad residential project in Al Ain Region
Xposure 2025 opens tomorrow in Sharjah
UAE President meets Italian Defence Minister, tours IDEX 2025
National Guard Commander discusses strengthening cooperation with international ..
Tadej Pogačar triumphant on Jebel Jais; takes UAE Tour lead
Hamdan bin Mohammed tours 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show
More Stories From World
-
'Nothing lasts forever' as Guardiola laments 'worst' Man City season7 seconds ago
-
Fallen white-ball kings England in search of Champions Trophy revival12 seconds ago
-
PSV beat Juventus in extra time to reach Champions League last 1618 seconds ago
-
No immediate ruling on 'unusual' move to drop New York mayor corruption case26 seconds ago
-
'It's a joke' as Tour of Algarve riders take road to nowhere34 seconds ago
-
Mbappe's Man City destruction just the start for Real Madrid superstar39 seconds ago
-
M23 pushing advance toward 'strategic zones' in DR Congo, warns UN47 seconds ago
-
Germany's Merz vows tough migrant policy to stall AfD's rise31 minutes ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League results7 hours ago
-
SpaceX debris enters atmosphere over Poland: agency7 hours ago
-
EU to react 'firmly and swiftly' in case of Trump tariffs: trade chief7 hours ago
-
New Zealand spoil historic day for Pakistan in Champions Trophy7 hours ago