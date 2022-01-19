UrduPoint.com

Psychiatrist Says Cannot Recommend Parole Of Norwegian Terrorist Breivik

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2022 | 09:03 PM

Psychiatrist Says Cannot Recommend Parole of Norwegian Terrorist Breivik

Norwegian terrorist Anders Breivik, who was behind the attacks in Oslo and Utoya, is likely to pose a danger to society if released on parole, psychiatrist Randi Rosenqvist said at Breivik's parole hearing

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Norwegian terrorist Anders Breivik, who was behind the attacks in Oslo and Utoya, is likely to pose a danger to society if released on parole, psychiatrist Randi Rosenqvist said at Breivik's parole hearing.

"Statistically, the possibility of new acts of violence in the case of his parole is very high," the psychiatrist, who was a key witness in this hearing, said, as quoted by local television company NRK.

Rosenqvist said that it was impossible to predict what Breivik would do do if he were released from prison now.

"At any moment, he may decide that he is attracted to militaristic ideas again. He does not have a realistic understanding of his situation," the psychiatrist added.

According to the psychiatrist, Breivik has traits of autism, with a personality type that can be described as "antisocial and narcissistic.

"

In July 2011, Breivik detonated a bomb in Oslo, killing eight, and shortly thereafter carried out a mass shooting at a youth camp in Utoya, killing 69. He was sentenced to 21 years in prison, which is the maximum prison term in Norway.

Soon after his arrest in 2011, Breivik acknowledged committing the attacks but did not plead guilty. At a parole hearing on Tuesday, he argued that internet radicalization was responsible for the attacks.

The court will decide on Thursday whether to grant Breivik parole.

Under Norwegian law, a prisoner has the right to apply for parole after 10 years of imprisonment. If a person has served the maximum sentence and is still considered dangerous, a court can extend the sentence by five years at a time.

Related Topics

Hearing Terrorist Internet Prisoner Norway Company Oslo May July TV From Court

Recent Stories

Chinese envoy thanks COAS for providing safe, secu ..

Chinese envoy thanks COAS for providing safe, secure environment to CPEC project ..

35 seconds ago
 DR Congo convicts get 15 years over jail rapes

DR Congo convicts get 15 years over jail rapes

36 seconds ago
 Youth empowerment priority of IT Ministry: Syed Am ..

Youth empowerment priority of IT Ministry: Syed Amin Ul Haque

39 seconds ago
 Senate body considers Civil Servants (Amendment) B ..

Senate body considers Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill

41 seconds ago
 Constructor of Turkey's Akkuyu NPP Says Location S ..

Constructor of Turkey's Akkuyu NPP Says Location Safe Against Earthquakes

9 minutes ago
 Russian Communist Party Submits to State Duma Appe ..

Russian Communist Party Submits to State Duma Appeal to Putin to Recognize DPR, ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.