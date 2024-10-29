PU faculty member honoured

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Punjab University Department of Zoology’s Professor Dr Muhammad Nadeem Sheikh was awarded with “Muhammad Ali Shah Gold Medal” for his enormous research work in the field of zoology.

In this regard, a ceremony was organized by the Applied Zoological Society of Pakistan (AZSP) in which PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali was the chief guest. While appreciating the worth-full research work in the field of zoology, the researchers, faculty members and educationists said that Dr Nadeem deserves more than that for his unmatched research work for humanity.