Public Approval of Labor Unions in US Surges to Highest Level Since 1965 - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) More than two thirds of US adults approve of labor unions, the highest level in more than 50 years, a new Gallup poll revealed on Thursday.

"Sixty-eight percent of Americans approve of labor unions. Though statistically similar to last year's 65%, the current reading is the highest Gallup has measured since 71 percent in 1965," a press release explaining the poll said.

Gallup has measured the public's rating of labor unions periodically beginning in 1936 and then annually since 2001, and more Americans have expressed approval than disapproval in every reading, the release said.

With President Joe Biden saying he expects his administration to be the most pro-union in history, approval among Democrats has risen to 90 percent, the highest in two decades and up 7 points since last year, the release said.

At the same time, both Republicans' (47 percent) and independents' (66 percent) approval is more than 20 points higher than its lowest 2001-2020 rating, the release addded.

At 9 percent, US adults' self-reported membership in a labor union falls within the 7-to-12 percent range it has occupied for the past 20 years. Another 8 percent live in a household with a union member, meaning 17 percent of Americans reside in a union household, according to the release.