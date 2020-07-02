UrduPoint.com
Public Confidence In US Ability To Cope With COVID-19 Drops 25% Since March - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 12:20 AM

Public Confidence in US Ability to Cope With COVID-19 Drops 25% Since March - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Americans' confidence in the ability of officials to manage the novel coronavirus outbreak plunged 25 percent since March amid fears that some US states had reopened too quickly and reports of a surge in new cases as a result, a Monmouth University poll said on Wednesday.

In March, a solid 62 percent felt at least somewhat confident that the United States would be able to limit the outbreak's impact in a few weeks. That confidence level dropped to 53 percent in April, 43 percent in early June and 37 percent by the end of the month, a press release explaining the poll said.

"Some governors have dialed back their state's reopening plans because of images of large groups showing a blatant disregard for social distancing. These poll results suggest that most people look at their fellow Americans' behavior and say, 'This is why we can't have nice things,'" Monmouth Polling Institute Director Patrick Murray said in the release.

A surge in new novel coronavirus cases in several US states - especially California, Texas and Florida - prompted rollbacks of recent steps to re-open shuttered businesses.

