Public Farewell Ceremony For Queen Elizabeth II In London Over

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2022 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) The public farewell ceremony for UK Queen Elizabeth II came to an end in London on Monday.

The ceremony took place at Westminster Abbey from 16:00 GMT on September 14 to 05:30 GMT on September 19. Some people queued for over 10 hours to bid farewell to the queen.

The late monarch's funeral will take place at 11 a.m. local time (10:00 GMT) later in the day.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, at the age of 96, at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by her family after over 70 years on the British throne. Her eldest son, Charles, became the new king of the United Kingdom immediately after her death.

