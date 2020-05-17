UrduPoint.com
Public Health Chief Says Russia Will Have To Follow COVID-19 Rules During Summer

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 04:20 PM

Public Health Chief Says Russia Will Have to Follow COVID-19 Rules During Summer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) Russians will have to follow the same COVID-19 prevention guidelines during the summer in order to decrease the risk of infection, Anna Popova, the head of Russia's public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Sunday.

"We have to be ready to follow the same rules in the summer, in the heat, to lower the infection risks," Popova said in an interview with the Russia 1 tv channel.

In a separate interview, she argued that Russia has slowed the spread of the virus.

"I would say we have stopped the increase [in infections], as of now," Popova told the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin TV program broadcast by Russia 24 channel.

She added that the situation had stabilized across the entire country.

